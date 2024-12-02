Amazing! Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala set to REUNITE after a decade since 'Kick' for the upcoming film; Here’s details!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is still enjoying the triumph of his most recent film, Tiger 3. The actor and director, who previously worked together on the 2014 hit film Kick, may be collaborating again on a large-scale action movie that might be released on Eid 2025.

Also read:What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

Moreover, AR Murugadoss will serve as director for this ten-year reunion. As per a source close to the popular entertainment portal, “Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now. When Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss discussed this subject, the only name that came to their mind was Salman Khan, and when the producer discussed the film with Salman, it was an instant yes from the superstar.”

The source further added, “The yet untitled action thriller will be shot in Portugal and other European countries apart from some portions in India on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore, making it the most ambitious film of Sajid Nadiadwala. The meetings took place earlier in the year and all the energies aligned in the right way to start the film as soon as possible. Among every script that came his way over the last year, the AR Murugadoss film is something that excited him the most leading him to put the film on priority.”

Salman Khan recently appeared alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3. The movie was an enormous box-office success. He appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan before that. He is also working on Tiger Vs. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Among Salman's next ventures is The Bull, directed by Karan Johar. Instagram users posted pictures and videos of Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, at their Galaxy Apartment earlier this month. The pictures showed off Salman's remarkable physical makeover, probably for his next Vishnuvardhan-directed movie, The Bull. His body had to transform for the part, which meant intense training.

Salman is slated to play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, the 1988 Operation Cactus lead in the Maldives. For the same, he is going through rigorous physical training. As a paramilitary officer, Salman Khan's action scenes in this movie will be different from those in his other films.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18