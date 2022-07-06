Amazing! Salman Khan starrer THIS movie gets a new name, deets inside

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 11:20
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making it to the headlines for a lot of reasons. Reportedly, the makers have again decided to title the film Bhaijaan. Well, there’s no official announcement about it from the makers. From production house to casting to the title, Salman Khan starrer has undergone a lot of changes.

Apart from Salman, Jassie and Siddharth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Shehnaaz Gill. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was supposed to romance Aayush Sharma in the film, but now, reportedly she will be seen opposite Jassie.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on 30th December 2022. Recently, Salman left for Hyderabad for the shooting of the film. Reportedly, after getting a death threat, Salman and the team decided to shift the location of the shoot to Hyderabad.

Also a few weeks ago, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal were replaced by Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. When the film was initially announced it was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Later, there were reports that the makers are planning to title it Bhaijaan. However, last year on his birthday when Salman had spoken about it, he had called the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Latest Video