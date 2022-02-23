AMAZING: Sanya Malhotra and Shah Rukh Khan shoot for the HOSPITAL SEQUENCES for Atlee!

MUMBAI: The internet went gaga over a picture of Shah Rukh Khan recently. The actor can be seen in a salt-and-pepper look, sporting long hair and beard.

(Also Read: Disheartening! Stand-up comedian Sunil Grover undergoes a heart surgery)

Several fan clubs dedicated to SRK were actively sharing the picture on social media and referring to it a his "new look." After the picture went viral, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared the original picture of SRK and said, "Be yourself, because an original is worth more than a copy."

The actor will soon feature in Pathan, Atlee’s next, and Rajkumar Hirani’s next. He started shooting for Atlee’s film last year, but the shoot was put on hold due to some personal reasons.

The movie also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover.

For this specific sequence, he sported an injured look and Sanya Malhotra had also joined him for the shoot. An injured Shah Rukh Khan was seen limping and entering a hospital set up where Sanya seemed to be playing a doctor. Later on, SRK wrapped his part and left the shoot while Sanya was shooting till nearly 8 pm.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to complete the hospital sequences in this schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to officially announce his upcoming films but he has been busy shooting for back-to-back films.

The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was released in December 2018.

CREDIT: TOI