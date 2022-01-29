Amazing! Sara Ali Khan posts Ibrahim Ali Khan’s post on her Instagram with a ‘Hello Brother’ caption

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained with her latest updates. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has not made his Bollywood debut yet but he is making all the noise on social media. Thanks to his sister, Sara Ali Khan, who treats her Instagram family with a brand-new photo of Ibrahim. The Khan lad looked uber-cool as he posed for a photo.

Also Read: OMG! This is what Vicky Kaushal has to say about Sara Ali Khan’s never-ending makeup sessions

After completing the shoot of Laxman Utekar's film, Sara seems to be enjoying a vacation with Ibrahim. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories to give glimpses of the vacation.

While we don't know where the sibling duo is, Sara is definitely having the time of her life with her baby brother. "Hello brother (sic)," Sara Ali Khan captioned her post. If you haven't seen Ibrahim's photo yet, check it out right below:

Also Read: Superb! Sara Ali Khan's adventurous avatar in this throwback video is unmissable

Before going on a vacation with Ibrahim, Sara completed the shoot of Laxman Utekar's film shoot with Vicky Kaushal.

Sara and Vicky had been shooting for the film for a few months now. They returned to Mumbai from Indore yesterday, January 27.

Credit: India Today