Amazing! Shah Rukh Khan all set to resume shooting for Atlee's untitled film?

MUMBAI: The internet went gaga over a picture of Shah Rukh Khan recently. The actor can be seen in a salt-and-pepper look, sporting long hair and beard.

Several fan clubs dedicated to SRK were actively sharing the picture on social media and referring to it a his "new look."

After the picture went viral, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared the original picture of SRK and said, "Be yourself, because an original is worth more than a copy."

The actor will soon feature in Pathan, Atlee’s next, and Rajkumar Hirani’s next. He started shooting for Atlee’s film last year, but the shoot was put on hold due to some personal reasons.

Now, according to a portal, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume the shooting of the film today. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover.

A source told the portal, "Atlee's movie is one of the hottest movies of the year. A huge set has been put up in Film City Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai where Atlee, Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra will be shooting certain crucial action and dramatic portions of the movie from today. After five months, SRK will resume the shoot for Atlee again."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. More details on the film are awaited.

Credits: Bollywood Life

