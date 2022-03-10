AMAZING! From Shahrukh Khan to Anil Kapoor, actors who worked with their children in films

MUMBAI: While the nepotism debate will always be very much talked about for years to come, there is no doubt that star kids will continue following the footsteps of their parents in showbiz. For fans it's like a double bonanza to see not only their favorite stars but also their kids together on screen. Here is a list of top Bollywood stars who have shared the silver screen with their kids;

Amitabh Bachcan & Abhishek Bachchan

The father-son duo have a huge fan following in their own respective careers. They have shared screen space and worked together in many films including Paa, Bunty Aur Bali, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Not many might know this but Aryan Khan made his acting debut as a child actor in Karan Johar’s film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. The duo didn't have any scenes together because Aryan portrayed the role of a young Shahrukh in the film.

Anil Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor

The real-life father-daughter duo played reel-life father-daughter in the emotional drama film ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’. They have also worked in other films where Anil has been a producer and Sonam has acted in it.

Rishi Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir shared screen space with his late father actor Rishi Kapoor in the film Besharam, where they played reel father-son. Interestingly, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was also a part of the film who essayed the role of his reel mother.

Dharmendra, Sunny & Bobby Deol

The trio have a huge fan following and are big stars in their own right. They have shared screen space and been part of their home production films like Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise and Apne. The three of them will soon be reuniting for Apne 2 as well.

