AMAZING! Shaktimaan will be made on a higher scale and keeping today's scenario in mind: Mukesh Khanna

MUMBAI: India’s first superhero Shaktimaan is set to return; this time the iconic hero will be seen on the big screen rather than on our television screens.

While announcing the upcoming project, the makers shared that they’ll rope in a big superstar to play the titular character.

Mukesh Khanna says he is happy that things have fallen into place and the film on Shaktimaan will soon be made. He says, "I had promised my fans that something like this would come. More than being happy, I am relieved that I could share the news with them. We were working on it, but I was waiting for the right time to make an announcement. I had earlier mentioned that a movie will be made on this. I feel relieved that I could keep my promise to my fans and we are now making the film on Shaktiman."

The veteram actor has played two iconic characters on TV - Bhishma and Shaktimaan. Talking about his acting career, he says, "My career has been different from others. While I'm part of this industry, I'm still not part of it because I don't go to parties or go and ask for work from producers. Whoever finds me apt for a role contacts me and I listen to the script and then decide. I have turned down more projects than what I have taken up. I have many ifs and buts when it comes to choosing work, but that's how it has been. But I am fortunate to have played Bhishma and Shaktimaan. These are two iconic characters of mine which will stay with me always."

On the work front, right now he is focussing on Shaktimaan.

He says, "He is the biggest superhero in the world because the kind of powers he has, no other superhero has. Shaktimaan will remain the same, things around him will change. It will be made on a higher scale and keeping today's scenario in mind. Shaktimaan will retain its originality and the essence will not change even in the film."

