Amazing! Shanaya Kapoor's latest pictures are drool-worthy

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been dominating the headlines as she is all set to make her debut in Bedhadak. Her first look as Nimrit left B-town cheering for her.
MUMBAI: Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been dominating the headlines as she is all set to make her debut in Bedhadak. Her first look as Nimrit left B-town cheering for her. While fans are eagerly waiting for her first film, Shanaya keeps them entertained with her pictures every now and then. Speaking of which, Shanaya shared a series of new photos from the Eid bash at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s residence.

Have a look.

Dressed in a heavily embroidered blouse with a pair of flared trousers and a jacket-style cape, Shanaya looked stunning as ever. The young diva completed her overall gorgeous look with long statement earrings.

As soon as she shared the photos on Instagram, her friends and followers showered love in the comment section. While Tara Sutaria commented, ‘Looove this on you’, BFF Suhana Khan wrote, ‘Wowwww.’

Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production, ‘Bedhadak’. The movie will also star actors like Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles.

Suhana, on the other hand, is reportedly gearing up to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ co-starring Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are extremely close knit. The trio is also pretty popular among the Gen Z star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. While Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s elder daughter Ananya has made her showbiz debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, the other two are yet to do the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: TOI

Sanjay Kapoor Maheep Kapoor
