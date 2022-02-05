Amazing! Shilpa Shetty gives us major fitness inspiration as she works out in an airport shuttle

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from her workout on the go. The actress is seen in a a denim blazer and denim pants, working out in an empty bus on her way to her flight at an airport. She was travelling after walking the ramp at a fashion week

In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa can be seen pulling out some push-ups, lunges, and pull-ups inside the shuttle while commuting from the flight to the airport terminal. After she is done with the workout, Shilpa is seen cleaning the handles she used to exercise with a tissue.

Shilpa wrote, “Monday motivation on the go… only because the bus was empty Squeezed in some pull-ups, push-ups, and lunges on my way back home: 2 MISSIONs ACCOMPLISHED! FIT INDIA and SWACHCH BHARAT ABHIYAN!”

Have a look.

Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing such inspiring videos and posts with fans. She recently also hosted a show called ‘Shape Of You’ wherein she interviewed several celebrities, who talked about their physical and mental fitness. She was last seen on TV as a judge on India’s Got Talent along with Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir.

Shilpa also regularly shares pictures and videos from her yoga sessions along with motivational messages on social media. A few weeks ago, Shilpa shared how consistency in workouts are the key to fitness. She wrote along with a picture of herself, “Repetition is the mother of mastery! If doubled with consistency, it will make a killer combo. That’s all you need, to achieve any goal be it in your personal or professional life… be it habits with kids or reps in the gym. Repetition with consistency! Try it and you will hit a home run in 21 days! Mantras are not just for the gym, but for one to live by. Work it, Work at it, and See it work.”

Credits: TOI

