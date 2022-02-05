Amazing! Shilpa Shetty gives us major fitness inspiration as she works out in an airport shuttle

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from her workout on the go. The actress is seen in a a denim blazer and denim pants, working out in an empty bus on her way to her flight at an airport.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 14:21
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from her workout on the go. The actress is seen in a a denim blazer and denim pants, working out in an empty bus on her way to her flight at an airport. She was travelling after walking the ramp at a fashion week

In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa can be seen pulling out some push-ups, lunges, and pull-ups inside the shuttle while commuting from the flight to the airport terminal. After she is done with the workout, Shilpa is seen cleaning the handles she used to exercise with a tissue.

Shilpa wrote, “Monday motivation on the go… only because the bus was empty Squeezed in some pull-ups, push-ups, and lunges on my way back home: 2 MISSIONs ACCOMPLISHED!  FIT INDIA and SWACHCH BHARAT ABHIYAN!”

Have a look.

Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing such inspiring videos and posts with fans. She recently also hosted a show called ‘Shape Of You’ wherein she interviewed several celebrities, who talked about their physical and mental fitness. She was last seen on TV as a judge on India’s Got Talent along with Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir.

Shilpa also regularly shares pictures and videos from her yoga sessions along with motivational messages on social media. A few weeks ago, Shilpa shared how consistency in workouts are the key to fitness. She wrote along with a picture of herself, “Repetition is the mother of mastery! If doubled with consistency, it will make a killer combo. That’s all you need, to achieve any goal be it in your personal or professional life… be it habits with kids or reps in the gym. Repetition with consistency! Try it and you will hit a home run in 21 days! Mantras are not just for the gym, but for one to live by. Work it, Work at it, and See it work.”

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI
 

Shilpa Shetty fitness actress Reality show Entertainment Movie News India’s Got Talent Badshah Manoj Muntashir Kirron Kher TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 14:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Aww! Ruhi comes to give Rudraksh a massage, Rudraksh shocked to see Preesha giving him a massage
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! This is what has Malishka planned to separate Rishi and Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Embarrassing! Sai gets annoyed to know Virat lied to Bhavani about her career
MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is about to showcase some interesting twists in the...
AWW! Priya is all praises for Ram in front of Krish saying he makes her feel beautiful in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major track in the upcoming episodes. We have seen how...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming TWIST! Bhavani accepts Sai’s career with THIS condition
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Farah Khan is famous for hosting dinner parties at home in which many actors praise the sumptuous...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
Interesting! Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari get "violent"; Farah Khan captures them on video
Latest Video