Amazing! Is this a sneak peek of a stunt sequence from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan?

MUMBAI: Pathan is an upcoming action drama film written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, Maxim Ajjawi, Alexander Dostal under the banner of Yash Raj Films and Etalon Film

It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leads. And now, Shah Rukh Khan is trending on Twitter. A commercial video has been released featuring the Bollywood superstar. It's a TVC for Thumbs Up and is full of action. And the commercial has left fans excited for the upcoming movie. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are now eagerly waiting to watch him in an action-packed avatar in Siddharth Anand's film.

He looks raw and intense in it. Read a few reactions below.

The audiemce believes SRK will replicate similar actions in his movie Pathan too. Netizens cannot keep calm as the swag and attitude that SRK is carrying in this video is just awesome.

Credits: Bollywood Life