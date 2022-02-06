Amazing! Sonakshi Sinha's transformation will give you major fitness goals

Sonakshi Sinha, who calls herself ‘Shotgun Junior’ on her Instagram bio, is a name to reckon with, not only as a Bollywood actor, but also a fashionista, makeup aficionado, and a crusader for body positivity.
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha, who calls herself ‘Shotgun Junior’ on her Instagram bio, is a name to reckon with — not only as a Bollywood actor, but also a fashionista, makeup aficionado, and a crusader for body positivity. She also has an artistic side, glimpses of which she often shares with her followers.

Over the years, Sonakshi has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. With Dabangg (2010) being her launchpad, the actress went on to feature in many mainstream masala films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Himmatwala, Bullett Raja, and R... Rajkumar.
She also managed to take up roles that added flavour and charisma to her on-screen presence in movies like Lootera, Noor, and Ittefaq.

When it comes to her personal life, Sonakshi has faced multiple microscopic judgements from netizens and has often fallen prey to trolls about her weight issues.

But, the diva, who lost as much as 30kg before her debut film, is one of the most inspiring stars when it comes to weight loss.

In a throwback interview, Sonakshi, who is celebrating her birthday today, talked about her fitness journey and revealed that her weight loss transformation was an organic process.

"Reaching this state where I’m today has been an organic process for me. You see, confidence was never an issue for me even when I weighed 95 kilos as I’ve always played sports and lived a very active life. I have tried everything from swimming to weight training and yoga but Pilates is something that has really worked for me as I enjoy doing it. You need to find something that you would enjoy doing such that it becomes a part of your lifestyle. Fitness can’t be a whim; it’s a mindset," she said.

Aside from acting, she has ventured into singing, beginning with a song in her film Tevar (2015). Her debut single, "Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai" was released in 2015, and she has sung in a total of four films, which include "Rafta Rafta Medley", featured in the soundtrack of Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018).

