AMAZING: Suniel Shetty takes to social media to post a HEART WARMING MESSAGE for son Ahan on his birthday!

MUMBAI: Ahan made his big Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria's 'Tadap' opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is an official remake of blockbuster Telugu action-drama ‘RX100’. Suniel Shetty, who is a proud father took to social media recently as his son took a year older.

(Also Read: Must Read! Know more about Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff)

He shared a picture of Ahan from a photoshoot. He wrote, ''Happiest birthday wishes to my biggest joy ,greatest pride and most of all my love… you have given me so so so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become but the proudest moment for me is telling others you are MY SON …I wish you love ,luck ,adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey… work hard ,work honest … be forever thankful for what you have… always look for love , kindness, positivity in others …. Always stop to help someone along the way … forgive yourself and learn when you make mistakes but most of all enjoy the journey …may all the choices you make only lead you to greater happiness…love , Ahan Shetty’s papa @ahan.shetty''.

As soon as he shared the post, Ahan commented, ''I love you papa.. thank you so much for everything ''.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Exclusive! "We started with the difficult scene so all the discomfort took back seat later on" Ahan Shetty on challenges faced during his first movie)

CREDIT: TOI