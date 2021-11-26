Amazing! Swara Bhasker reveals why she decided to adopt a child

MUMBAI: Swara Bhasker has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She is known for her power-packed performance.

Recently, the actress revealed that she is planning to have a child through adoption. Swara confirmed that she has registered as a Prospective Adoptive Parent (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) list and is on the waiting list now to adopt a kid.

During an interview with ETimes, Swara Bhasker opened up on her decision and said, "I had visited an orphanage in March earlier this year and it was then that the idea of adoption first caught my attention. It kept lingering in my mind. Once you get acquainted with certain facts and numbers, then your perspective changes. That's what happened to me."

Further, the actress added, "According to UNICEF data, we have more than 2.9 crore orphan children in India. The worst part is, only 5 lakh of those orphans are in orphanages across the country. I am not saying these numbers are the reason I decided to adopt, but they are staggering and the fact that the orphan crisis is so deep certainly played a part in pushing me in the right direction, decision-wise."

Swara Bhasker also shared that she always wanted children to have a family and that she feels adoption is one way for a single person to realise this feeling.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the romantic comedy web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

