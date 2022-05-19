Amazing! Take a look at the most expensive things owned by Gangs of Wasseypur fame Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Hands down, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest talents the country has ever seen. Be it a special appearance in a movie or a full-fledged role, Nawaz is a force to reckon with and is now one of the most loved artists in the world.

The actor who is currently representing India at the Cannes Film Festival is the owner of some of the most expensive properties owned by the Kick star.

Just recently, Nawaz has built a mansion in Mumbai. The mansion is inspired by his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh and is named after his father Nawabuddin Siddiqui who passed away in 2015. The property took three years to build is white from the outside, and is surrounded by beautiful gardens. Besides, Nawaz also has a house in Versova which he purchased in 2017 and costs around Rs 12 crore.

Apart from his beautiful mansion, Nawaz also has some of the swankiest cars standing in his garage. The Badlapur actor owns a Mercedez Ben, BMW and Audi. Nawaz also owns a Ford Endeavor that costs around Rs 36.26 lakh and Mercedes GLS that costs around Rs 1.14 crore.

On the film front, Nawaz has a series of interesting projects lined up. While he has finished shooting for Tiku Weds Sheru, he will next be seen in Adbhut, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sangeen and Afwaah.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 12:34

