Amazing! Take a look at these Bollywood actresses who have personified themselves in ‘Saree’

MUMBAI: Indians look extraordinarily beautiful in Saree and when it comes to Bollywood, the industry has always treated us with immensely good-looking actresses who don themselves in saree for ages.

Deepika Padukone played the royal queen in Padmaavat. She looked ethereal in embellished sarees and heavy jewellery

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt's white saree look will symbolise power and authority. She looks stunning in minimal jewellery and the look has been getting positive reviews from the fans

Taapsee Pannu played a newly married wife in Haseen Dillruba. She looked simple and beautiful in the look

In Raat Akeli Hai, Radhika Apte's saree look became a symbol of oppression and domestication of women

Aishwarya Rai personified beauty in the historical film Jodhaa Akbar. Her look was loved by the fans and she carried it off with utmost grace

Vidya Balan's printed blouses and pastel colour sarees looked classy in Paa

Sonakshi Sinha's backless blouses and colourful sarees were loved by the fans in her debut film Dabangg

Credit: India Today