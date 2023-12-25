Amazing! Tamanaah Bhatia's stylist yet cozy home in Mumbai has a pink butterfly-themed bedroom and a spacious makeup room

Tamannaah is 'head-over-heels' in love with Vijay Verma, aside from her growing profession. And with their sappy passion, they have been painting Tinseltown red like childhood sweethearts. That being said, Tamannaah's Mumbai residence is a reflection of her character, much like her vibrant aura.
MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia is regarded as one of Bollywood's best actresses and is living her best life. Millions of people have been in awe of Tamannaah thanks to her stunning appearance and daring dancing moves. Tamannaah is 'head-over-heels' in love with Vijay Verma, aside from her growing profession. And with their sappy passion, they have been painting Tinseltown red like childhood sweethearts. That being said, Tamannaah's Mumbai residence is a reflection of her character, much like her vibrant aura.

(Also read: Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia! Times when the Lust Stories 2 actress slayed with her fashionable attire

In regards to Tamannaah's home, it radiates an air of luxury with its cozy furnishings. He is the one who adorned the house with love, and she has lived there for the past nine years. Although Tamannaah travels frequently for work, the house always makes her feel welcome and comfortable when she returns.

Tamannaah built a space in her house where she can decompress and unwind after a long day. The apartment's interior is primarily decorated in white, with sporadic accent pieces that bring some color. Her large living area features an asymmetric glass table in the middle of an L-shaped ivory sofa. The large glass wall makes the living room appear larger. The sheer curtains give a hallway a cozy feel.

A white wall separates the room from the dining area, which has an eight-seater table positioned on its other side. A massive Buddha picture created by Tamannaah's sister-in-law highlights the spot.

There is a modular parallel kitchen in Tamannaah's house. Tamannaah spends most of her time at the breakfast counter with her parents, where she enjoys coffee and quick snacks. The breakfast counter is built in white and features soft natural light. The kitchen is better at reflecting sunlight thanks to the white countertop and laminate.

Tamannaah's makeup area is another highlight of her house located right before her bedroom. Mirror-paneled walls give the room a meaningful, spacious appearance. Also, the room features a big window that lets in lots of natural light, ideal for flawless makeup. The room appears bigger thanks to the sliding wardrobe doors, which take up less space. The butterfly pattern on the window wall also immediately captured hearts.

The focal point of Tamannaah's house is her lovely bedroom, which exudes a feminine aura. The yellow bed frame with low floor and modern side tables mixes in seamlessly with the walls. The cozy corner by the large window is yet another gem. She has decorated the area with pink sheer curtains, and the top panel's butterfly design adds a darling touch. Calm vibes emanate from the grandfather's chair with its big pillows.

(Also read: Must Read! Tamannaah Bhatia talks about doing intimate scenes on-screen, says "would get awkward sitting with my family, would start looking around"

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

 

Amazing! Tamanaah Bhatia's stylist yet cozy home in Mumbai has a pink butterfly-themed bedroom and a spacious makeup room
