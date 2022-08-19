Amazing! Tamannah Bhatia steals the spotlight with her colourful monotone outfit at an event

Hrithik Roshan and Tamannaah Bhatia were present at the promotional event of the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video soon. The first two episodes will stream from Sept 2, while the rest will follow on Oct 14 in major Indian languages, including Telugu. Its cast were in Mumbai to promote the Original. Hrithik Roshan and Tamannaah Bhatia were also present on the occasion. However, Tamannaah really stole the spotlight with her colourful monotone outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia also presented an impressive monotone outfit matching Hrithik's ultra-cool ensemble of a black patterned shirt and a pair of solid pants. She slid into a self-portrait brand mid-length dress.

The dress had a lot of glamorous elements and was definitely a scene-stealer. It included a midriff-highlighting cutaway feature and a fitted, ruched bodice. Another chic element of her attire was the sweet-heart and halter-neck strap. The dress then flowed into a pleated skirt. Tamannah’s outfit costs Rs. 32,799.

Tamannaah kept her style simple and let her monotone outfit speak for itself. She selected clunky metallic heels and a pair of dainty earrings to finish her ensemble. She looked stunning with fresh, light-hued eye shadow, nude lips, and dewy makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. She also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Bubbly Bouncer, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama

