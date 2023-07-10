Amazing! Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about shooting the intimate sequence in the film; Says ‘and I was fully clothed when I did that scene….’

MUMBAI: The majority of critics and viewers immensely praised the female friend comedy Thank You for Coming, which stars Bhumi Pednekar. Due to its provocative and sexual themes revolving on female orgasm, the Karan Boolani-directed film also became the talk of the town.

Kanika Kapoor, played by Bhumi, is seen having her first orgasm in the movie's climactic scene. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress recently opened out about filming the sequence and shared what Karan told her before it was shot.

Also read: Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”

Bhumi said, "I think the orgasm scene was shot so beautifully. Karan told me that it would only be my face. y character wasn’t chasing an orgasm, she was chasing love. She blames herself not for not being able to find love and meeting weirdos. She felt incomplete. We always blame ourselves because we’re constantly made to feel like we aren’t good enough and that something is missing in us and not the boys."

Bhumi is seen taking off her clothing in a wide-angle view at another crucial scene in the movie as she examines herself in the mirror. The actress said she was not nervous for that scene and continued, "I didn’t think it through. For some reason, I’ve a lot of faith in our audience and in the fans I’ve gained. Even if you see that scene closely, you won’t be able to see anything. It was a silhouette and I was fully clothed when I did that scene. That’s where the aesthetic of the filmmaker comes in. Karan told me that it was a silhouette shot. You can see a little bit of my stomach popping out. So, it wasn’t like you had a girl with the perfect figure standing. And I thought that was beautiful."

In addition to the actress from Lust Stories, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Natasha Rastogi, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Ahluwalia all played significant roles in the film Thank You for Coming. Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, who also appears in the movie in a cameo.

Also read:‘Don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks!’ : Bhumi Pednekar

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA