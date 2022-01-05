AMAZING! These pictures of Kangana Ranaut's LUXURIOUS Mumbai home will leave you MESMERIZED

Kangana Ranaut is a renowned name. With her hard work, she has carved a path for herself in the Bollywood industry. The Bollywood diva has a beautiful home in Mumbai. Check out inside pictures of her home.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 10:15
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is a renowned name. With her hard work, she has carved a path for herself in the Bollywood industry. The actress is known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Queen Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga, among others.

The Bollywood diva has a beautiful home in Mumbai. She often drops photos of her luxurious colourful house on social media. Last year, the actress had hosted a lavish Sunday feast for the team of her film Tejas. The actress then shared photos on Instagram with the caption, "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family." Take a look at some of the photos of her home.

Simple and elegant: Kangana Ranaut shared a photo posing in front of a mirror, installed on a wall above a wooden table, with a vase full of flowers on it.

 
Living Room: In one of the pictures, the actress and the Teja's team can be seen sitting on sofas in the living room. The wall behind them was mounted with decorative plates, while another had colourful crannies with artifacts on display.

 
Lavish dining room: Kangana Ranaut also gave fans a glimpse into her antique-looking dining table, as she supervised the dishes to be served to her guests.

Kangana Ranaut's living room has a Ralph Lauren touch to it: Kangana Ranaut's living room has another detail to it. Her Ralph Lauren Home chairs are absolute beauties. The photo shared by Kangana also gave a glimpse into how the actress is a lover of antique things.

Shoe closet: The diva had also shared photos of her cleaning out her closet. Her shoes were all lined up in the photos as she could be seen arranging her spacious closet space.

