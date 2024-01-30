Amazing! Tollywood actor Nani opens up on his wish to play characters like Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal in Animal; Says ‘If I am offered Animal with the same intensity as Animal, I will be in’

MUMBAI: Animal is the most recent film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, debuted in December of last year and has received favourable reviews in several languages in addition to being a huge box office hit. Animal, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, is renowned for its more dramatic scenes when compared to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's earlier films, which included Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

(Also read: Here are top 5 things about Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur that will make you fall in love with the movie

Popular Tollywood actor Nani, who is renowned for his roles centered around families, has stated that he would like to play bolder characters, like to Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal in Animal. Nani gave a positive response when asked if he would be interested in acting in a violent, emotional movie like Animal.

Recognizing the distinct energy Ranbir brought to the character, he said he would gladly embrace work presented with the same intensity. Nani expressed his willingness to take on difficult parts and his desire to explore characters who are even more insane than those in Animal. He feels that playing these kinds of parts brings out a certain energy and intensity, which he is always excited to embrace.

Nani in a recent interview with a popular news portal said, “If I am offered Animal with the same intensity as Animal, I will be in. The moment I play that, the kind of intensity or energy that comes out would be a little different from Ranbir's energy. But 100 percent, that is an energy I will always be sold on.”

After Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Animal is Sandeep Vanga's second endeavor. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ranvijay Singh and Anil Kapoor as his father, a man fixated on getting approval from him. The primary antagonist in this action-packed, three-hour thriller is played by Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's wife, Geethanjali.

Nani is enjoying the popularity of his most recent offering, Hello Nanna. Hi Nanna is currently available for viewing on Netflix and stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead female role, and is receiving positive reviews in every language.

(Also read:Did you know South star Nani starred in the remake of a Ranveer Singh movie?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Pinkvilla