Amazing! Triptii Dimri's stunning ramp walk in a yellow cutout crinkled-voile gown valued at Rs. 1.48 Lakhs grabs the spotlight

Triptii Dimri has been the buzz of the town ever since, and online users like every single one of her looks. Once again, her appearance drew attention as she strolled down the ramp. Furthermore, the cost of the ensemble may burn a hole in many people's budgets.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:07
movie_image: 
Triptii Dimri

MUMBAI: Following her role in the movie Animal, Triptii Dimri has gained widespread recognition as the nation's favorite. She not only enthralled her audience with her exceptional acting abilities, but her decision to portray the daring, intimate scenes on screen also greatly increased her notoriety. She has been the buzz of the town ever since, and online users like every single one of her looks. Once again, her appearance drew attention as she strolled down the ramp. Furthermore, the cost of the ensemble may burn a hole in many people's budgets.

Triptii Dimri walked the ramp at Mumbai's prestigious Ajio Luxe Weekend on January 12, 2024. A paparazzi posted a video of Triptii going on the ramp and elegantly showcasing her curves. She looked stunning in an asymmetrically cut gown with a yellow tinge on one shoulder. The diva accessorized her ensemble with a statement ring and shimmering silver stilettos. She looked even more stunning with glam makeup that included open hair, smokey eyes, blushed cheekbones, and lipstick that was too natural.

After a little investigation, we discovered that Triptii was dressed in a 'Micola' gown by Cult Gaia. It was made of crinkled voile and had asymmetric cutout patterns all over it in addition to a one-shoulder design. The dress also featured cutouts at the waist and a one-shoulder neckline, along with carved ruffles. The suit costs an astounding 1,798 US dollars, and it can be purchased on the brand's website. Upon converting the price in INR, it equals Rs. 1,48,981.

When Triptii Dimri previously attended the Elle India Graduates Awards 2023, her appearance was just mouthwatering. She looked stunning for the occasion in a strappy red midi dress with a front bow motif adorned with stones. To complete her style, she opted to keep her hair open, wavy hair, diamond earrings, and heels set with stones. After some investigation, we discovered that Triptii's lovely red dress was made by Cinq A Sept and cost Rs. 62,410.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Free Press Journal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 15:07

