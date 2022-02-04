Amazing! Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Hirani come together in the upcoming project starring Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is finally teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani on a social comedy. The duo is all to start shooting for this film by Summer 2022 with multiple schedules spread over a period of 8 to 9 months. While the prep work is going on in full swing, it is reported that the makers are in talks with Vicky Kaushal to play an important role in this immigration story.

A close source in the industry said, “Right from Munnabhai MBBS, Rajkumar Hirani films have always had special roles which warrant the casting of a known face - be it Jimmy Shergill in Munnabhai franchise, Sanjay Dutt and Sushant Singh Rajput in PK or Vicky Kaushal in Sanju.”

“And now, Raju Hirani is in advanced talks with Vicky Kaushal to play an important role in his next alongside Shah Rukh Khan,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that a couple of other actors too are being considered however Vicky is in the forefront to bag this role.

“Vicky and Rajkumar Hirani bonded well on the sets of Sanju, and hence it’s obvious for the director to repeat the casting. The dates, timelines, and other aspects are being worked upon at the moment. Only once everything falls in place, the actor would officially come on board the project,” the source added. Taapsee too is almost confirmed to play the female lead in Rajkumar Hirani’s film, ditto for Boman Irani.

