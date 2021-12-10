Amazing! Wedding pictures of Bollywood celebrities that went viral on the internet

MUMBAI: Wedding pictures of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, among others broke millions of fans' hearts and went viral on the internet instead. Check out the list of celebrities whose wedding pictures broke the internet within no time.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan. The couple tried to keep everything to maintain security and privacy during their celebrations. Even the guests were not allowed to carry phones during their wedding ceremony. They tried every possible way to keep their wedding private. However many pictures from their wedding went viral on the internet despite having tight security.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Villa del Balbianello in Italy. The couple tried to keep their wedding away from India in order to keep it private. But soon their wedding pictures were surfaced on the internet by their fans. The first look of the couple from their wedding ceremony went viral within no time.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot in Tuscany in Italy. The two officially announced their wedding with two different pictures and statements on their social media platforms. The news of their wedding nearly broke the internet. Soon the hashtag with their names started trending on social media platforms.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cross-cultural wedding was the talk of the town. The couple went to Umaid Bhawan’s palace in Jodhpur to tie the knot. Their wedding pictures broke the internet with fans and all the Bollywood celebrities sharing their love for the newlywed couple.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s wedding was held at a farmhouse on the outskirts of New Delhi. Their wedding was a private affair with only a few close friends and family members. Their wedding pictures from the ceremonies went viral on the internet soon after the couple tied the knot. There was even a hashtag with Shahid Ki Shaadi that was trending on the social media platform.

