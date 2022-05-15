Amazing! This is what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to say when she received flak for her 'purple lips'

Ever since she was crowned Miss World back in 1994, there has been no looking back for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After representing India at a global level with this beauty pageant, Aishwarya went on to star in numerous Bollywood as well as Hollywood projects.
She debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 with the release of her film Devdas.

Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nailed ‘purple lips’ at the Cannes but received flak for doing so.

In a media interaction later, Aishwarya opened up on donning purple lips and gave an answer to the same. It was the international film festival where her film ‘Sarbjit’ was screened where she spoke about her fashion choice and gave a savage reply to trolls who trolled her for her purple pout.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told the reporters, “I work with L’oreal it’s their prerogative and I am cool about it. It is my professional commitment to deliver what they expect from me as their basic ambassador. I get to work with great professionals and they have been magically creative with me.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn’t very experimental when it comes to her fashion choices here in the industry. Addressing the same, she said, “The media says there you do this (different look) and here you are basic. It (L’Oreal) is a blatantly hair and make up product company and that is what it is projecting. It works in tandem with fashion. Here it is not fashion always. When you are here for film events, social causes so you work it out that day.”

Primarily known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films, Ash has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career. She has received numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012.

