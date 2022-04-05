Amazing! This is what Samantha had to say to netizens who trolled her for her kissing scene with Ram Charan

Samantha made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), which fetched her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award.
MUMBAI: Samantha made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), which fetched her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award. Samantha then became the second actress ever to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Tamil and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu in the same year, for her performances in the films Neethaane En Ponvasantham (2012) and Eega (2012).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan, who have acted together in the 2018 film Rangasthalam, were in the news for their alleged lip-lock scene. More than the RRR star, Sam was trolled for the same due to her marriage with Naga Chaitanya. Soon when the things escalated the actress came in front to give clarification about the scene.

The film is a Telugu language period drama, directed by Sukumar. Apart from the two stars, the film also featured Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key supporting roles.

During the release of Rangasthalam, Samantha was trolled over her lip-lock scene with Ram Charan. However, she later clarified the same and told Deccan Chronicle, “It is just a peck on the cheek and not a lip-lock. I know people were abusing as how I can do such scenes after my marriage.”

Samantha added, “If married superstars do the same, will they ask such questions? Why me — because I am a female? Moreover, my family is supportive, especially my father-in-law who pooh-poohed the detractors and hence I am working comfortably on the sets.”

Samantha also shared her views on getting slut shamed for her Instagram posts, “I know I would be trolled for posting a picture in a swimsuit on the beach, but do you expect me to wear a sari on the beach?”

Alongside her acting career, Samantha is a prominent celebrity endorser for brands and products. At the same time, she also started her own NGO, Pratyusha Support, to provide medical support for women and children in 2012. She donates her earnings from endorsements, product launches, and inauguration events to support the foundation. She has founded and owns the women's clothing brand Saaki.

