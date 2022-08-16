Amazing! Will Shraddha Kapoor play the female lead in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Deets inside

Shraddha Kapoor who is approached for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is currently busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer film

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 13:02
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: A few months ago, it was announced that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have teamed up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film was announced with an action-packed promo, and it is said to be a reboot version of the 1998 release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. Now reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor has been approached to star opposite Tiger Shroff in the film.

Tiger and Shraddha earlier starred in two movies together Baaghi and Baaghi 3. While the former was a blockbuster, the latter did average business at the box office as the lockdown was announced after a few days of its release. Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to watch Tiger and Shraddha’s jodi on the big screen again.

The original movie featured Ramya Krishnan and Raveena Tandon as the female leads. Talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film is scheduled to start rolling in February next year, and it is slated to release in Christmas 2023. Recently, Ali Abbas Zafar posted a picture on Twitter from the location of the film.

A few days ago, there were reports that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shelved. However, the makers had denied the reports and stated that the movie is on track.

Latest Video