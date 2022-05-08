Amazing! World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik begins shooting for Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan

 Salman Khan has a massive fan following. He is one of the most popular and loved stars in the Bollywood industry. His ardent fans always eagerly look forward to his films. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 20:28
movie_image: 
Amazing! World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik begins shooting for Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has a massive fan following. He is one of the most popular and loved stars in the Bollywood industry. His ardent fans always eagerly look forward to his films.  

And his film Bhaijaan, formerly known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is one of the most eagerly awaited in his career. For his admirers who have been anxiously awaiting the latest on the movie, there is wonderful news. The celebrity has begun the film's remaining schedule's shooting. Abdu Rozik, the smallest singer in the world, has interestingly joined Salman for the shoot. The internet celebrity reportedly has a "major part" in the movie. On social media, a photo of the couple from the sets has gone viral.

ALSO READ: Throwback! Check out the video of Salman Khan praising Dipika Kakar and calling her the most dignified person

In the glimpse, Salman can be seen sporting a sharp black shirt and black pants. He also has a clean-shaven appearance. Rozik, on the other hand, is dressed in his trademark hat and suit. Their admirers are ecstatic to see them interact. They posted about their joy on Twitter. Earlier, Abdu Rozik posted a video of Salman hugging Rozik on his Instagram account after the Bollywood star stood by him while he sang the well-known Hindi song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Rozik's kind act toward Salman appeared to fully win him over.

Talking about Abdu Rozik, he is a native of Tajikistan. He became well-known overnight due to his singular skill for singing Tajik rap songs. The 18-year-old also runs a popular Youtube channel.

Speaking of Bhaijaan, the film will be released on December 30, 2022. It also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hedge, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat could have been Salman Khan’s home; Deets Inside

CREDIT:  DNAINDIA

Salman Khan Bhaijaan Abdu Rozik Shehnaaz Gill Pooja Hedge Aayush Sharma Zaheer Iqbal Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar social media actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 20:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! This is what Sonu Sood feels Bollywood needs to do as competition with South Indian Films grows, Check Out
MUMBAI :The South vs. Bollywood debate has been going on for a long time now and many blockbuster films have been made...
What! There was a time when Tabu was considered ‘Too Talented’ for Aamir Khan’s ‘Fanaa’, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Exclusive! “I would like to tell everyone that bahus need space so that she can be herself” -Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily
MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Exclusive! “I would love to do some roles which have action sequences” - Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the...
Interesting! These B-town stars do not like spending money
MUMBAI: Bollywood is known for its glitz and glamour. And we often see stars buying new things and living the life in a...
Congratulations! Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya fame Mudasir Zafar gets hitched
MUMBAI: Mudasir Zafar, who is known for his performance in Shoorveer, is a married man now. He recently got hitched to...
Recent Stories
OMG! This is what Sonu Sood feels Bollywood needs to do as competition with South Indian Films grows, Check Out
OMG! This is what Sonu Sood feels Bollywood needs to do as competition with South Indian Films grows, Check Out
Latest Video