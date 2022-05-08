Amazing! World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik begins shooting for Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has a massive fan following. He is one of the most popular and loved stars in the Bollywood industry. His ardent fans always eagerly look forward to his films.

And his film Bhaijaan, formerly known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is one of the most eagerly awaited in his career. For his admirers who have been anxiously awaiting the latest on the movie, there is wonderful news. The celebrity has begun the film's remaining schedule's shooting. Abdu Rozik, the smallest singer in the world, has interestingly joined Salman for the shoot. The internet celebrity reportedly has a "major part" in the movie. On social media, a photo of the couple from the sets has gone viral.

In the glimpse, Salman can be seen sporting a sharp black shirt and black pants. He also has a clean-shaven appearance. Rozik, on the other hand, is dressed in his trademark hat and suit. Their admirers are ecstatic to see them interact. They posted about their joy on Twitter. Earlier, Abdu Rozik posted a video of Salman hugging Rozik on his Instagram account after the Bollywood star stood by him while he sang the well-known Hindi song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Rozik's kind act toward Salman appeared to fully win him over.

Talking about Abdu Rozik, he is a native of Tajikistan. He became well-known overnight due to his singular skill for singing Tajik rap songs. The 18-year-old also runs a popular Youtube channel.

Speaking of Bhaijaan, the film will be released on December 30, 2022. It also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hedge, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.

