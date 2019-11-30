News

Ameesha Patel issued summoning by court

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 07:07 PM

MUMBAI: Recently, Ameesha Patel’s fans were shocked when the actress landed in a cheating case. Ameesha issued a cheque to film producer Ajay Singh, which eventually bounced and a case was registered against her.

Now, she has once again landed in trouble as a recent report claimed that Madhya Pradesh court has issued a summons to Ameesha in a 10 lakhs cheque bounce case. The court has asked Ameesha to be present before it on 27th January 2020.

It is being said that Ameesha borrowed 10 lakhs for producing a film.

Meanwhile, in the previous court session last month, Ranchi court issued an arrest warrant against Ameesha in a cheating and cheque bounce case.

The actress was last seen as a bossy ‘Malkin’ in Bigg Boss 13.

