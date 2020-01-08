Ameesha Patel to star with a newcomer in her next

MUMBAI: Aspiring actor Jatin Khurana was first seen in a guest appearance role in the film Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan as Chandrashekhar Azad. Now, the Delhi boy has bagged his first full-fledged role and will be seen as the lead opposite Ameesha Patel in his next film Tauba Tera Jalwa.

The shooting of the film has already begun. He is playing a rowdy character who is a young business tycoon of Ghaziabad. The film also stars Angela Krislinzki and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles and is directed by Akashaditya Lama.

Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan was a biopic on Lal Bahadur Shastri. It illustrated the glorious life of the former prime minister and was directed by Milan Ajmera in 2015. He was cast in the role of the revolutionary Chandra Shekar Azad in the film.

For his stellar portrayal of Azad, the actor was awarded a Special Award at the International Film Festival of Prayag in 2015. Jatin is slowly and steadily making his mark in the film industry.