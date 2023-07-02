Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, let us take a look at the Bollywood actors who fell for each other on-set and got married

MUMBAI :Over time, we have seen some beautiful couples come from the Bollywood industry. From Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. These Bollywood jodis never fail to set major couple goals.

And now, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently got married. Fans are waiting for the pictures of this lovely couple. As we all know, the couple met on the sets of their movie Shershah and fell for each other. Having said that, today let us take a look at some Bollywood couples who met on the sets of movies, fell for each other, and got married.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed couples in Bollywood. As we all know, the couple met on the sets of the movie Brahmastra and got married before the release of the movie.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

One of the hottest jodis in the Bollywood industry is of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. We have seen the couple in many projects, but they met first on the sets of ‘Ram Leela’, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Few years after they began dating, the couple eventually got married.

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are most definitely the cutest couple in the Bollywood industry. Over time, they have been blessing the internet with some major couple goals. They first met on the sets of the movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’, and after a few years of dating, they got married.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved and followed jodis in B-town. As we know, the couple met on the sets of the movie ‘Hulchul’ and fell in love with each other. The couple then got married in the year 1999.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

No doubt, one of the most stylish couples in the Bollywood industry is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. We have seen the beautiful couple in many projects. The couple met on the sets of the movie ‘Guru’ for the first time.



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The latest addition to the list is of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. All eyes are waiting to see this beautiful couple getting married today. This beautiful couple met on the sets of the movie ‘Shershaah’ and fell for each other.

What are your views on this list? Which is your favourite jodi? Do let us know in the comments section below.

