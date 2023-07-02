Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding, let us have a look at the Bollywood actors who fall for each other on sets and got married

MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen some beautiful couples coming from the side of the Bollywood industry, from Amitabh Bachchan to Jaya Bachchan, to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. These Bollywood Jodies never fail to give some major couple goals.

And now as we know recently Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married and the fans waited for the pictures of this lovely couple and as we all know the couple met on the set of the movie Shershah and fell for each other. Having said that, today let us have a look at Bollywood couples who met on the sets of movies and fell for each other and got married.

No doubt Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are indeed one of the most loved and followed couples in Bollywood, as we all know the couple met on the sets of the movie Brahmastra and before the release of the movie they got married.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

One of the hottest jodi of Bollywood industry is of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, we have seen many projects of the couple, and they met first on the sets Ram Leela which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and after few years of dating the couple got married.

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

No doubt Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia are the cutest couple in Bollywood industry, over the time they have been blessing the internet feed with some of the major couple goals. They first met on the set of the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam and after a few years of dating they got married.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved and followed Jodi of B Town, as we know the couple met on the sets of the movie Hulchul and fell in love with each other, in the year 1999 the Kapil couple got married.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

No doubt one of the stylish couples in the Bollywood industry is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, we have seen many projects coming from the side of these beautiful couples and the couple met on the sets of the movie Guru for the first time.



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The latest addition to the list is of the actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, no doubt all the eyes are waiting to see this beautiful couple getting married today and this beautiful met on the sets of the movie Shershaah and fell for each other.

What are your views on this list and which is your favourite Jodi, do let us know in the comment section below.

