Amid the buzz of Sid and Kiara wedding have a look doppelganger of the actress Kiara Advani who is grabbing the attention

MUMBAI:We all are eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, no doubt the marriage of the couple is a big buzz all over the internet and the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the couple in their wedding outfit.

 

And now with the wedding news of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani there is a viral video where we can see the look alike of actress Kiara Advani and the video is winning the hearts of the fans. Indeed she is the perfect doppelganger of the actress Kiara Advani.

The name of the doppelganger is Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra and we can see her recreating the look of the actress Kiara Advani. Many people have confused her with the actress in the first goo and indeed she is grabbing the attention all over and the video is getting viral.

What are your views on this video of Aishwarya Singh Dhargotra who is the doppelganger of the Kiara Advani, and how excited are you to see the pictures of the couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani , do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

