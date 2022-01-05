Amit Antil: Loving food and being fit can go hand in hand

Actor Amit Antil, who will be next seen in 'Akhada' and will also feature in upcoming Bollywood movies 'Zufash' and 'Mujahid', shares his love for food.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Amit Antil

MUMBAI: Actor Amit Antil, who will be next seen in 'Akhada' and will also feature in upcoming Bollywood movies 'Zufash' and 'Mujahid', shares his love for food.

He says: "If you talk about food just as much as you eat it, you're in good company. I'm a foodie and I enjoy exploring foods travelling to different regions whenever I get a chance along with my close friends."

Amit, who started his career in entertainment after participating in reality TV show, 'India's Got Talent' and is known for featuring in shows like 'Savdhaan India: India Fights Back', 'Kalash... Ek Vishwaas' among others, feels sharing meals is the best way to remain younger and healthy.

He adds: "A much better way to cultivate healthy eating habits is to spend more time eating meals, not less. Eating with friends and family is not only a valuable way to spend time together, it can help you to stay healthy, and look and feel younger. I make sure to share my meals with my family when I'm home and friends or co-star while I'm out or at work."

The actor credits his love for food in keeping him fit. He says: "I feel loving food and being fit can go hand in hand. I enjoy great food throughout for better health and fitness."

SOURCE : IANS 

Amit Antil Zufash Mujahid India's Got Talent Savdhaan India: India Fights Back TellyChakkar
