Amit Sadh cancels New York trip due to coronavirus

MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actor Amit Sadh has cancelled his NewYork trip where he's supposed to attend an acting workshop for two months.

"I was looking forward to this trip but health comes first. Before travelling becomes more difficult I wanted to be in my own motherland. There's no way to know how long it will take to contain the pandemic. I think the responsible thing to do now is to follow the precautionary guidelines," Amit Sadh said.

On the professional front, Amit will be seen in the second season of web show "Breath". He is also awaiting the launch of his digital series, titled "Avrodh".

SOURCE : IANS