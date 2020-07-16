Amit Sadh opens up on getting BANNED by TV industry; makes shocking revelations

MUMBAI: For almost all the successful Bollywood stars that started their journey as TV actors, it hasn't come easy. Take, for instance, Shah Rukh Khan, Radhika Madan, Mrunal Sharma or the late, Sushant Singh Rajput. The list also includes Amit Sadh, who was an acclaimed television actor before making it big in the film industry. He, however, opened up on its dark side in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. Amit Sadh revealed how he was banned for being 'outspoken' and a lot of producers called up each other and advised to not to give him work. Amit Sadh then gave those people back by making a mark into the world of films.

"I did not leave television to go to the movies. In television, they banned me. They called each other and said, ‘Isko kaam mat do (Don’t give him work).’ Toh phir maine kaha, ‘Achcha? Nahi de rahe ho? Toh phir main picturon mein jaaunga (Then I said, ‘Oh? You won’t give me work here? Then I will do films)’," said Amit. The Sultan actor, in his early 20s, was extremely fearless. He stated how a big television producer had called him and said that his reputation is ruined, even though he's a great actor.

Amit added, “Maine usko bhi bol diya, ‘Sir, galat karoge, ladunga (I told him as well, ‘If you do something wrong, I will fight)"

The actor further revealed that as he grew older, he decided to vent out all his anger and frustration into his craft. Amit then confessed to meeting some good people and how his life changed in a good way eventually. The rest, as they say, is history.

