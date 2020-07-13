Amit Sadh tests negative for covid

MUMBAI : After the news of the Bachchan family testing positive for coronavirus (other than Jaya Bachchan), fans are praying for the recovery of the entire family.

The family has requested everyone they have met in the past 10 days to get the test done to be on safer side, and one of them is Breathe actor Amit Sadh, who has been a part of a few dubbing sessions with Junior Bachchan. Well, he tested negative yesterday.

The actor shared this news over his twitter handle by saying, "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!”

Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength ! — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020

Sadh was last seen in the Amazon Prime’s web series Breathe: Into The Shadows in the role of emotionally broken Inspector Kabir Sawant.

The actor has projects like Yaara, Avrodh, and Shakuntala Devi lined up for release on various streaming platforms in the coming weeks.

