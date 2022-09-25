Amit Trivedi, Aamir Mir, Asees Kaur roll out funky festive number

Composer-singer Amit Trivedi recently released his latest single 'Dhol', it is a foot-tapping number, which sets the tone for the upcoming festive season and Navratri celebrations.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 07:15
movie_image: 
Amit Trivedi, Aamir Mir, Asees Kaur roll out funky festive number

MUMBAI : Composer-singer Amit Trivedi recently released his latest single 'Dhol', it is a foot-tapping number, which sets the tone for the upcoming festive season and Navratri celebrations.

The song, penned by Jayashri Trivedi, has been co-sung by Aamir Mir and Asees Kaur and manages to strike a balance between a melodious track and a fun traditional dance number.

Commenting on the song, Amit Trivedi said in a statement: "After the success of 'Moti Veraana' and the love that we received for the song, we thought of coming out with 'Dhol'.

"The idea was to create a catchy foot-tapping number that would make the listener wear their dancing shoes especially since this year garba and dandiya celebrations will be on ground for the first time post the pandemic."

He added: "I sincerely hope, 'Dhol' receives as much love from the audiences as my previous tracks and people enjoy it just as much as we did while making it."

On the big screen, meanwhile, Amit is gearing up for two simultaneous releases: R. Balki's 'Chup - Revenge of the Artist' and the Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana-starrer 'Goodbye'. Trivedi has composed and sung for both films.

SOURCE IANS 

composer-singer Amit Trivedi latest single 'Dhol' Navratri celebrations Jayashri Trivedi Aamir Mir Asees Kaur Tellychakar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 07:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hot! Gulki Joshi Raises the Temperature with these Sexy Looks
MUMBAI: Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi sets Instagram on fire with these amazing posts on her profile. The actress...
Yami Gautam bats for dad's Punjabi film 'Baghi Di Dhee'
MUMBAI: Yami Gautam, who has acted in Tamil and Telugu films as well, has urged audiences to go watch "Baghi Di Dhee",...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Sad! Abhimanyu Breaks Down After Knowing the Truth
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s one of the longest running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few weeks ago and...
HEARTBREAKING! Abhimanyu breaks Akshara's HEART with his shocking revelation in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has kept the viewers hooked to the screen with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartbreaking! Suhasini shows the mirror to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming...
Amit Trivedi, Aamir Mir, Asees Kaur roll out funky festive number
MUMBAI : Composer-singer Amit Trivedi recently released his latest single 'Dhol', it is a foot-tapping number, which...
RECENT STORIES
Yami Gautam bats for dad's Punjabi film 'Baghi Di Dhee'
Yami Gautam bats for dad's Punjabi film 'Baghi Di Dhee'