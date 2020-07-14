Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have to stay for seven more days in hospital! ; reports say they are responding well.

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus on July 11. They were immediately admitted to Nanavati Hospital where they have been kept in the isolation ward. The very next day, Abhishek Bachchan informed his fans that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also have tested positive for COVID-19, however, they are isolating at home as they were asymptomatic. Now, the latest reports tell that the father-son duo will have to be in the hospital for seven more days.

According to reports from news agency PTI, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are in 'clinically stable' condition and are responding well to the treatment provided. However, they will have to be in the hospital for at least seven more days for the treatment. A reliable source was quoted saying by the news agency, "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days."

The source further mentioned that the Bachchans do not need aggressive treatment and are responding well to the first line of medication. "They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine," said the source as per reports from spotboye.

Though in the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan is putting his best efforts to stay connected with his fans through Twitter. He also updated his blog recently thanking all the fans for sending in prayers and well-wishes for his family.

