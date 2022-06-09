Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event

MUMBAI: Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has time and again served her audience with mind-blowing films, series, and TV shows to watch. Now the producer is back with yet another wonderful story to tell with ‘Goodbye’ along with a spectacular cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana. During the trailer launch event in Mumbai Today the legendary Amitabh Bachchan was seen praising Ektaa Kapoor.

The legendary actor shared “I have seen Ektaa growing up since her childhood. And to work with her is an honour. I have seen her films and have loved them”. Later the legendary actor hilariously adds the coincidence of them wearing yellow and black specs which they never planned but had happened.

Ektaa and Amitabh Bachchan have known each other since the beginning of her childhood. The producer was close friends with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan and used to attend every birthday party at Amitabh Bachchan’s house. There was a time when Amit Ji called Ektaa’s father Jitendra and said that the little Ektaa hopelessly stared at Amitabh all evening. Talking about the same, emotional Ektaa says “Since my childhood days, I have been visiting Amit uncle’s house as Shweta and Abhishek were my friends. One of the evenings during the birthday party, Amitabh called my father Jitendra and he said that all did Ektaa did was - staring at me”.

Meanwhile, Ektaa R Kapoor has been making the headlines all year. Her show Lockkup turned out to be a major success and just like ‘Goodbye’, the producer has several amazing projects coming ahead.