Amitabh Bachchan expresses his gratitude to well-wishers

MUMBAI : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan as well as Abhishek Bachchan is currently getting treated for Coronavirus in Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. It was late Saturday night that Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and informed his fans that he has tested positive for Coronavirus, and that his family and staff members had also been tested. Abhishek Bachchan, Aradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-2019, and while Abhishek was admitted to the hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are under home quarantine. Big B has been keeping fans updated through his tweets.

Now, in his latest tweet, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that he has been receiving love and prayers for their well being by fans on various social media platforms. Big B expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans and well-wishers. He also stated that he cannot say more as the hospital protocol is quite restrictive. Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet posted last night at 11 PM read, “T 3596 - I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love.”

In another tweet, a few minutes before the above tweet, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of deities and wrote, “T 3596 - त्वमेव माता च पिता त्वमेव ; त्वमेव बंधुश च सखा त्वमेव ; त्वमेव विद्या द्रविनम त्वमेव , त्वमेव सर्वम मम देव देव.”

