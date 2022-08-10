“Amitabh Bachchan has always been my inspiration” says Abhishek Banerjee about his Section 84 co-star

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 20:52
movie_image: 
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI:  Abhishek Banerjee is an actor who has always owned his characters and executed them flawlessly. By playing a variety of complex roles, such as Jaana, Hathoda Tyagi, or Jaffa, the actor has carved out a distinct position in the hearts of the audience, directors and has evolved into the preferred resort for industry producers. However, Abhishek Banerjee has always mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan is his inspiration and has been his motivation to pursue a career in acting. Moreover, the star is all set to work with Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84 and it will interesting to see both of them together. 

Talking about the same, in a recent interview, he says “Amitabh Bachchan has always been my inspiration. So all the angsty characters that he has done like Kaala Patthar, Deewaar , Zanjeer. Hatoda Tyagi is also in that genre so, I love that zone and anything in that genre, I would love to do”.

Abhishek Banerjee is all set to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84, a courtroom drama thriller and it will be exciting to see him do so. Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in films like Stree 2, Dream Girl 2, Apruva, and Section 84.

Abhishek Banerjee Amitabh Bachchan Hathoda Tyagi Jaffa Kaala Patthar Deewaar Zanjeer Stree 2 Dream Girl 2 Apruva Section 84 TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 20:52

