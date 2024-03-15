Amitabh Bachchan health update: The actor got discharged after his surgery, Deets inside

There are many reports floating all over the internet where we hear that the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from the hospital after his minor surgery
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI : Since this morning we have been hearing the news about the Shahenshah of Bollywood and the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan getting Hospitalized. Ever since this news all over the internet the fans got the shock and they all were wishing for the speedy recovery of the legendary actor.

Later we came to know that the actor went under angioplasty because of which he was taken to the Mumbai Hospital Kokilaben, well now as per the latest reports and news the actor has been discharged from the hospital.

Also read-What! Amitabh Bachchan apologizes to fans as he could not respond to their birthday wishes due to THIS reason, Read on to know more

Yes there is good news for all the fans and followers of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, that he has been discharged from the hospital Kokilaben in Mumbai after performing the minor surgery. As per the report there was a clot on his leg and Angioplasty was performed for the same.

Definitely this news has brought the happiness among the fans all over the nation and we wish for the complete speedy recovery of the actor.

On the work front the actor was last seen in Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and he will be next seen in the movie Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Amitabh Bachchan’s ABCL organised Miss World, leaving the superstar in financial losses while a protestor died by self immolation

 

