Amitabh Bachchan–Mahesh Babu to lend their voice for RRR

MUMBAI: SS Rajamouli’s upcoming big-budget magnum opus RRR, starring Young Tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is being bankrolled by DVV under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of 300 crore rupees.

According to the latest buzz in the film industry, Rajamouli is planning to approach superstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for his directorial venture RRR.

Sources say that Rajamouli is planning to rope in Mahesh Babu to give a voice-over for the Telugu version of RRR and Amitabh Bachchan for the Hindi version.

Rajamouli is also planning to approach superstars to give voice-overs for the Tamil and Malayalam versions of RRR.

Power-star Ram Charan is playing Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Jr NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem in this period drama, which is set in the pre-independence era.

While Tarak will be sporting a bulky look with a beard, Dhruva star Ram Charan will be seen with a completely different new hairstyle.

It is also being heard that SS Rajamouli is planning a special song for Alia Bhatt in the upcoming magnum opus.

Apparently Alia's role in the film is very limited, as a result of which the makers are contemplating including a special song that will feature her.

Ajay Devgn has already wrapped up the shoot of his part.