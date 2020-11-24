Amitabh Bachchan posts an unmissable selfie from the sets with Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan; captions' family at work'

The senior-most actor of the Indian Film Industry Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction as he has been entertaining the audience for decades and featured in several blockbusters as well. But what grabbed our attention is his latest post wherein his family has also joined him on the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a selfie from the sets of his upcoming project where wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda have also joined him. While Big B is flashing his infectious smile, Jaya and Shweta seem to be unaware of the actor including them in the selfie.

Big B, who captioned the post as 'Family at work' can be seen donning a stylish yellow traditional outfit while Shweta is sporting a golden saree with a white face mask. Jaya Bachchan can be seen dressed in a pink saree and blue mask, seated right beside her daughter in the photo.

Soon the blockbuster star ensemble of Big B will soon be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Apart from that, Big B has also joined Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh in 'Mayday' and Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's untitled film directed by Nag Ashwin. Big B also has 'Jhund' and 'Chehre' in his kitty.

