Amitabh Bachchan's appearance at ISPL 2024 final; Denies recent hospitalization news as 'Fake'

On social media, several Big B videos from the event are currently going viral. Amitabh was seen cheering on Majhi Mumbai vs. Tigers of Kolkata during the final match. One of the videos showed Amitabh supporting Majhi Mumbai from the stands alongside his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan attended the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) 2024 final match in Mumbai, hours after reports of his hospitalization made headlines. On social media, several Big B videos from the event are currently going viral. Amitabh was seen cheering on Majhi Mumbai vs. Tigers of Kolkata during the final match.

One of the videos showed Amitabh supporting Majhi Mumbai from the stands alongside his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan. He was seen talking with Sachin Tendulkar in a different video.

After the match ended, Amitabh was seen leaving the stadium when somebody from the crown asked him about his health. At first, the actor made a gesture from his hand to indicate he is fine. Following this, Big B responded verbally and said, “Fake news”.

Earlier in the day, reports of Amitabh Bachchan being admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai made headlines. Several reports claimed that the 81-year-old Bollywood megastar underwent an angioplasty. However, hospital sources later told the popular news portal that it was “a routine check-up”.

Amitabh Bachchan underwent wrist surgery earlier this year. In January of this year, Amitabh posted on his blog, “The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts, is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved, were needed to be in immortalized picture frames. So yes, a photo cum meet shoot .. a very quick in and out between the evening hours .. with our friends and colleagues .. such a joy .. Akshay, one of the owners .. and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand.”

Amitabh shot for his forthcoming ventures despite his surgeries.

Regarding his career, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be starring alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD. In addition, he is working on the Hindi version of The Intern and Section 84.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

