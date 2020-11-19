News

Amitabh Bachchan shares a gem on acting

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2020 07:37 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has shared his wisdom about acting on his latest post on Instagram.

In an Instagram picture Big B posted, he looks dapper in formal suit and points at his figure that is dressed as a politician in khadi Nehru jacket, matching kadi cap and a deep pink kurta.

"An actor is a fool for God! Stop explaining yourself. Shut up and act!" he wrote.

Big B will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

He recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

(Also Read: 5 reasons why Ronit Roy is still the Amitabh Bachchan of TV)

 

Tags Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan Chehre Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Mouni Roy Nagarjuna Nagraj Manjule Jhund Emraan Hashmi Deepika Padukone Prabhas TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest