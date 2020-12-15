Amitabh Bachchan shares a 'Nimbu Mirchi' post to ensure a better 2021 

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has been termed as the worst year ever. Thanks to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the entire world came to a standstill. The Virus did not just affect the lives of millions, it even affected the economy of several countries. Coming to Bollywood, it has been nothing short of a nightmare.

The lockdown affected the business immensely, but the year also witnessed deaths of many stalwarts like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan and more. Now, one can only hope for a better 2021.

Hoping for the same, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram account to make a post dedicated to the upcoming year. As we are on the verge of 2020 coming to an end, Big B wished that the year 2021 is nothing like the gone by year. He shared a picture that sees 2021 written with Nimbu-Mirchi (Lime and Chilly).

Also Read: Star Plus’ Taare Zameen Par to go through a timeslot change with the launch of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

In Hindi, he wrote, "दो हज़ार बीस के अंत पर , अब कुछ ही दिन तो बाक़ी है नज़र ना लगे, इक्कीस वाली टंगड़ी पर भाईया, नीबु मिर्ची टांग दे !!!". Nimbu-Mirchi is considered to be a way to ward off bad omen.

Amitabh Bachchan was among those who got affected by Coronavirus. The actor along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for Coronavirus and were admitted to Nanavati hospital.

Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Brahamastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Are Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa ready to have a baby? The actor answers

Credit: SpotboyE