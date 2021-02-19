Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' in theatres on June 18

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan confirmed on Friday that his new film Jhund will release in theatres on June 18. The film is directed by Sairat maker Nagraj Manjule.

"Covid gave us setbacks .. but it's comeback time now! WE'RE BACK IN THEATERS .. JHUND releasing 18th June !!" Big B tweeted.

"AMITABH BACHCHAN: #JHUND ARRIVES ON 18 JUNE 2021... #Jhund - #AmitabhBachchan and #Sairaat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's first collaboration - to release in *cinemas* on 18 June 2021. #Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Ssingh and Meenu Aroraa," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Big B essays a role based on Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in the upcoming sports drama. The film narrates the story of a professor who encourages street children to build a football team, in order to help them find a purpose in life.