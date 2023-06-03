Amitabh Bachchan suffers serious injury while shooting for his upcoming film Project K, says “It's painful while breathing…”

There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. Project K is one of them and the actor who was shooting for it in Hyderabad has injured himself while doing so.
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. Project K is one of them and the actor who was shooting for it in Hyderabad has injured himself while doing so.

Also Read- INTERESTING! Here are some unheard facts about Amitabh Bachchan as he turns 80

Big B has suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage during a fight sequence. The actor has given his worried fans a health update saying that his film’s shooting now stands canceled and he will only resume after 2 weeks of rest. 

Bachchan said, “It's painful while breathing and making movement," This is not the first time Big B has hurt himself while shooting. Who can for get the horrfic July 26, 1982 incident while shooting for the movie Coolie. The actor was hospitalized as he suffered internal bleeding for lower abdomen injury.

Every Sunday hundreds of fans come outside his home in Juhu to get a glimpse of the Pink actor, so he added, “I won't be able to meet my well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So, do not come and inform as many people you can. Rest All is Well” 

Also Read- Exclusive! "Amitabh Bachchan is one of the easiest actors to work with," says Sooraj Barjatya

Big B’s statement on his health, “And it needs to be told .. not be held ..

In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..

So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..

I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..

It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ..

All else is well…”

Project K is a sci-fi Pan India film that also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on 12th January 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- timesnow

