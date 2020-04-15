Amitt K Singh cuts his own hair, joins short hair ‘quarantine-look group’ like other actors

MUMBAI: As we noticed, few actors are experimenting with their look during lockdown, Amitt turns hairstylist for himself. Mission Mangal and Bhaukaal fame Amitt, does a photoshoot at his home after giving himself a new look.

He adds, “yes, this is the first time I cut my hair very short and I’m loving this look. The recent picture in short hair is clicked and edited by my team while staying at their respective houses and following the lockdown strictly.”

He further says, “this critical time of Coronavirus (covid-19) epidemic, self-quarantine/ social distancing is the only way out. This can stop or slow down the spread of the disease and allow the health care system to more readily care for patients, who are already exposed to the virus.

I have self quarantined myself from March 15, when the total cases were 32 in Maharashtra.

I didn’t travel to my hometown, because I didn’t take any chance to carry this virus to my parents or grandparents.

Well I’m doing a lot of things during my quarantine.

I recently did Vipassana (a meditation course) from Kutch, Gujarat. So I’m practising it everyday. This is very meaningful, I wish everyone should experience this, once the situation gets better.

I love reading books, currently I’m reading ‘Old path white cloud by Thich Neat Hanh’.

I’m cooking, cleaning the house, washing clothes, all by myself, as I have given off to my house help. I try to cook healthy food like protein pancakes, smoothie, oats khichadi, tofu sandwiches etc. and do the free body weight workouts at home. So that I don’t go out of the shape during quarantine.

Also I’m watching a lot of award winning contents on OTT platforms, which I couldn’t watch from last few years. Avoiding phone and social media as much as possible”.